Police investigating discovery of a body at Rose Place

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the death of Sabaka Clarke, a forty-four (44) year-old man of Rose Place, Kingstown.

Clarke motionless body was discovered around 9:40 am on Wednesday, 28 December 2022 in some nearby bushes in the vicinity of Nine Steps, Rose Place by his brother.

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Persons with information that can assist with this investigation are encouraged to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime at telephone number 1-784-457-1211 ext 4816; the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crime Unit at 1784-456-1810; or any Police Station or Police Officer you are comfortable speaking with.

All information received would be treated confidentially. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Source : RSVGPF