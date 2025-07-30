SVG math teachers struggle amidst payment delays

The Ministry of Education is taking us for some “pappyshows”. Educators need to be emancipated.

I write this letter on behalf of myself and many of my colleagues who have been serving as facilitators in the Ministry’s Math After School Programme. It is with deep disappointment and growing concern that we continue to wait now more than six months for payment for services rendered since the beginning of this year.

Despite our persistent efforts and professional commitment to delivering quality instruction in mathematics, our compensation remains outstanding. Many of us have incurred personal expenses to fulfil our duties, and some facilitators have continued to work during the summer because the Ministry asked for mathematics facilitators to continue the summer phase of the programme, out of sheer dedication to our students and belief in the programme’s value.

To further compound our frustration, we can see that public funds have been allocated to support other events, such as the Emancipation Cricket Festival. While we fully support cultural initiatives and national celebrations, it is disheartening to see such funding prioritized while educators who are key drivers of national development remain unpaid. Emancipate your educators as well!

On Tuesday 17th June, 2025 Ministry officials met with facilitators in an online meeting and provided explanations as to why facilitators were not paid and assured us that we will be paid, but those promises have yet to materialize into action. We are now at the end of July, and still there is no payment nor clear communication on when we can expect to be compensated.

We are not asking for favours we are asking for what is rightfully owed to us. This situation has demoralized educators who have gone above and beyond their duties to support this national initiative. We are begging the Ministry to treat this matter with the seriousness it deserves and take steps to resolve it.