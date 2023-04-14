St Vincent’s MCA supports alternative sustainable livelihoods

The Medicinal Cannabis Authority (MCA) of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has as one of its principal objectives the integration of traditional cannabis cultivators (TCs) into legal production platforms.

The MCA is currently engaging over three hundred TCs to code their interest in participating in the legal medicinal cannabis industry, agriculture crops and the fisheries blue economy expansion programme.

Several TCs have already successfully transformed their production from cannabis to food production, and are receiving both production and market support provided by the Ministry of Agriculture. The MCA will be showcasing these successes in the coming weeks.

Dr. Jerrol Thompson, CEO of the MCA continues to work with several supportive international agencies to craft a local alternative sustainable livelihoods best practice for TCs. The most recent was the identification and pending implementation of lands in Top Hill/Lashum on the Leeward side of the island. Throughout the country the MCA will network with TCs so that are kept abreast with the opportunities.

Junior “Spirit” Cottle a reknowned activist on behalf of cannabis cultivators through the years called for support for the rebuilding of TCs representative organizations. He noted that the Covid 19 pandemic and the volcanic eruptions weaken significantly the ability of organizations to fulfil their mandate. He however commended the efforts of the MCA to advance platforms for the sustainable livelihood of TCs.

Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour expressed gratitude to TCs for their engagement in food production for local consumption and export. He also noted that there are niche opportunities within the medicinal cannabis industry that several TCs are exploring.

The following were identified as result indicators for the rest of the year:

The establishment of a supply chain for TCs to participate in the medicinal cannabis industry. The establishment of a supply chain for TCs to participate in alternative crop production. TCs to benefit from the labour support, fertilizer distribution, fleet expansion and market support initiatives.