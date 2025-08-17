SVG Met monitoring new tropical wave in the Atlantic

The Atlantic high-pressure system is set to dominate the weather landscape across St. Vincent and the Grenadines this week, bringing warm conditions with the possibility of sporadic showers interrupting the otherwise stable atmospheric environment.

SVG Meteorological Services continues tracking a tropical wave along 24W, which currently presents a low 20% probability of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next week.

This wave might introduce scattered showers across the islands later this week.

Residents and visitors are advised to stay informed and monitor updates from SVG Meteorological Services for the most current weather information and potential changes in atmospheric conditions.