SVG Met Office: Fair Conditions to Prevail, Showers Expected

SVG met office in its 72-hour outlook Fair to partly cloudy conditions are forecast for the remainder of the day, with the chance of few showers.

Instability associated with a low level trough will influence the weather pattern across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) over the next few days, allowing for occasional cloudy periods and moderate to high chance of brief scattered showers, particulary from Wednesday night/Thursday.

Moderate/fresh(20-35km/h) easterly (E) to east north easterly (ENE) trades will continue today, Monday. A slight decrease(~30km/h) is expected on Tuesday, becoming gentle to moderate (10km/h-25km/h) for the remaining forecast period.

Seas are moderate in open water with swells peaking up to 1.5m on western coasts and near to 2.0m on eastern coasts, gradually improving to generally 1.0m-1.5m. Slightly hazy throughout this forecast period.

Source : Met Office