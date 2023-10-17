SVG met office monitors weather system east of the island

WEATHER INFORMATION STATEMENT FOR SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service continues to closely monitor an area of low pressure located near latitude 10° North, longitude 45° West, or about 1370 miles (2202 kilometers) east of SVG.

This system is moving westward to west-northwestward across the central and western tropical Atlantic. Environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive to gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next few days.

In addition, there is a high chance (80%) of tropical cyclone formation within the next 7 days.

There is some uncertainty in the latest model guidance regarding the intensity and track as the system progresses towards the island chain over the weekend.

However, regardless of development, showers, thunderstorm activity, and gusty winds are possible across SVG from bands associated with this system as of late Thursday.

Residents are strongly advised to keep informed on the progress of this system.

There are no watches or warnings in effect for SVG at this time.

Source : Met Office