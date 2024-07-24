SVG Met Office Reports Lingering Showers as Tropical Wave Approaches

The SVG Met Office says a few showers linger over the Grenadines due to a plume of moisture from the south that affected the islands on Tuesday and overnight. A tropical wave is approaching the islands, but most of the shower activity associated with this wave is to the south, nevertheless, scattered showers are forecast tonight. Saharan dust will be present in the atmosphere.

Partly cloudy and hazy conditions are forecast for Thursday, with a few showers possible Thursday night into Friday.

A dry low to mid level atmosphere should result in mostly partly cloudy and hazy conditions on Friday with a low chance of isolated showers.

By Saturday, model guidance indicates instability across the island chain which could trigger a few scattered showers along Saturday. Chance of isolated thunderstorms is low.

Expect brisk winds from the ENE at 15mph-25mph (25km/h-40km/h). Seas will be moderate in open waters with swells peaking at 1.5m on the western coasts, and slightly above 2.0m on the eastern coasts. Brisk winds could result in surface water agitation, and sea bathers and small craft operators are asked to exercise caution.