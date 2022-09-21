MET office says weather system will pass to the South of SVG today

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services continues to monitor the progress of a strong tropical wave located southeast of the Windward Islands.

At 2 am, the axis of the tropical wave was located along longitude 57° west, or about 270 miles (430 kilometers) southeast of the Windward Islands and moving westward at 15 – 20 mph.

The latest model guidance suggests that environmental conditions remain favourable for gradual development of the system, and there is a high chance (70%) that a tropical depression could form during the next few days.

Additionally, the model guidance suggests that most of the intense activity associated with the system will pass to the south of SVG today into tomorrow. However, rainfall accumulations of up to 50 mm (2 inches) with isolated higher amounts are still possible. A weather advisory for a low risk of flash flooding remains in effect. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flood and landslides or near rivers and streams should remain alert

Wind speeds are likely to be between 20 to 30 mph (35 to 50 km/h) from later today, with higher gusts possible during shower activity. A High Wind Advisory is in effect. Residents are strongly urged to be vigilant against falling tree limbs, loose outdoor objects and disconnected over-head wires.

A Marine advisory is also in effect for above-normal sea swells. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution, especially on the eastern coast.

These alerts will be upgraded to watches/warnings if conditions warrant.