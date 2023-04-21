SVG must welcome GARINAGU the indigenous inhabitants

In an earlier submission, I explained that the word “Garinagu” is really a combination of Kalinagu and Garifuna; hence the term GARINAGU collectively defines the two indigenous inhabitants that the british met in SVG, and through treachery and superior fire power, almost exterminated (wiped out) those peaceful people. When you look at the Garinagu who visited here for Nationald Heroes Day over the years, you observe those with almost pure Kalinagu features, others with Garifuna features and yet others representing a mixture of both.

Our lone national hero Joseph Chatoyer, a Garifuna, became our champion, because he resisted the british successfully until his murder. The british invaders realized that they were no match for him, so through treachery they sought to get close to him so they could assassinate him, and they did. They agreed a to duel by sword with the losing side having to leave, because in those days the war between the colonizers was just about land, and in this case, the british wanted sweet Youlou and Begos with its rich volcanic soil, even if they had to get it through treachery and force.

Major Alexander Leith whose remains lie under the chandelier in the Kingstown Anglican church, knew he was no match for the skillful, physically strong and intelligent Chatoyer, so unknown to Chatoyer he instructed the other officers that if he dies, so must Chatoyer. According to oral history, during the jubilation by both Garifuna and Kalinagu following the major’s defeat and demise (death), the british soldiers seized the opportunity, being in close range to shoot Chatoyer in his back and then use their superior fire power to subdue as many distraught inhabitants that they could muster.

It was a period of great confusion and utmost grief, because their leader had been murdered. After rejoicing to the news that their side had won, suddenly came the devastating news that their leader had been treacherously killed moments after. Some froze in disbelief only to be rounded up and shackled by the british mercenaries who dumped them on nearby Balliceaux and Battowia, where several hundreds died from starvation and torture. Then they put the remaining ‘prisoners of war’ on ships without a rudder, the ocean currents drifting them ashore in central America several weeks later. That was the nature of the british colonizers … and they did a pretty good job in almost entirely wiping out a nation of peaceful people, but the GARINAGU SURVIVED until today … a lesson all conscious Vincentians need to learn.

By now you would agree, why the british owe this region as a whole, but our country in particular, HUGE reparations for genocide, rape, exploitation of our people through free forced labour during slavery … and in the same breath, you will also agree, bearing the aforementioned in mind, that we also need to extend an open arm of welcome to the Garinagu, those who want to repatriate and others who just want to visit their ‘homeland’ from which their fore parents were forcefully evicted and exiled against their wishes.

Now this too, is going to be a touchy issue for some Vincies who might feel threatened, or who may have been fed negative propaganda about the return of the indigenous owners of this land. Our land space is limited, so any government needs to be very sensitive of how and to whom our land is leased, sold, or reserved as ancestral lands. We only have 150 square miles, and every square inch must be used wisely. Agriculture including forestry, housing, industry, recreation, educational and medical infrastructure all require land space. Therefore priorities must be set right, especially to ensure food security in order to lessen our dependency on imported foods/goods of questionable quality. In order to think well, you must eat well, as no one can function properly if they are hungry and weak.

I need to learn the indigenous language, as should many other Vincies, and we should be proud that we have our unique Garifuna language. We have been so colonized that the average Vincentian including myself don’t even know how to say ‘Good Morning’ in Garifuna language. But I assure you by the time this piece hits the papers I would have researched that. So the next time you meet me, I look forward to saying ‘Good Afternoon’ or ‘Good Morning’ to you in Garifuna. And the time is right for our FM radio announcers to start teaching our nation some basic Garifuna expressions.

There is an online site maintained by the Garifuna Institute where the ‘Reuben Reyes Online Garifuna Dictionary’ is available. I am sure that there are Garinagu in the diaspora who will freely give of their time to teach the language to Vincentians, as well as using part of the time when they visit Yurumein to conduct ‘basic phrases’ language classes. They can also teach us the traditional dance, the ‘punta’, Garifuna drum beats, as well as ‘punta rock’ songs. There is so much we can learn from each other.

In summary, I quote from the Reuben Reyes website: “ The Garifuna language was proclaimed by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation – UNESCO as a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity on 5/18/2001”. If UNESCO can proclaim the Garifuna language as a “Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity”, need I say more ? We should be proud !!! Remember they have left us a legacy and a hero whom we still respect and honour today. They have survived the odds in the diaspora, while retaining their language and culture, we need to embrace them for that.

Hinsietibu nu … I love you.

GARINAGU we WELCOME you … The time is just about right.