SVG National Cricket Team Departs for Windward Islands Super 50 Competition 2025

Fourteen talented players from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Cricket Team departed the island today to participate in the highly anticipated Windward Islands Super 50 Cricket Competition, set to take place from Monday, July 28th to Saturday, August 2nd, 2025.

The tournament will feature top teams from across the Windward Islands and will showcase competitive one-day matches starting at 9:30 a.m. daily. Matches will be played at the Mindo Phillip park in St.Lucia.

The squad will be under the capable leadership of Captain Asif Hooper, with Mr. Ian Allen serving as Head Coach. Mr. Bertram Stapleton will accompany the team as Manager and Assistant Coach, ensuring the players are well-prepared and supported throughout the competition.