SVG national football coach Ezra Hendrickson resigns

SVGFF Confirms Resignation of Senior Men’s National Team Head Coach

The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF) wishes to inform its affiliates and the wider football community that Senior Men’s National Team Head Coach, Ezra Hendrickson, has tendered his resignation from his position.

Coach Hendrickson indicated that he has received and accepted a professional opportunity, which has necessitated his departure from the role. The SVGFF Administration has accepted his resignation and expresses sincere appreciation for his service, professionalism, and commitment to the development of the Senior Men’s National Team programme.

In accordance with the terms of his agreement, the recently concluded Under-20 Men’s assignment effectively served as his final engagement with the Federation.

In the interim, Wade Jackson, First Assistant Coach of the Senior Men’s National Team, has been appointed Interim Head Coach and will lead the national programme during this transition period.

Mr. Jackson will guide the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines national football team in the upcoming CONCACAF Series Friendlies in Bonaire, where the team is scheduled to face Bonaire national football team on March 26, 2026, and Barbados national football team on March 29, 2026.

The SVGFF Administration has commenced discussions and the process of identifying a permanent replacement to lead the Senior Men’s National Team moving forward.

The Federation remains committed to ensuring continuity and stability within the national team programme while preparations continue for upcoming international competitions.

The SVGFF thanks Coach Hendrickson for his contributions to football in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and wishes him every success in his future professional endeavors.