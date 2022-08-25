SVG National Library obtains Children of the Ash by N.C. Marks

The news and social media posts about Children of the Ash by N.C. Marks have been re-trending the poetry book since its July 29 launch in St. Vincent (SVG), said House of Nehesi Publishers (HNP).

“I’ve not read a Vincentian writer whose words explode off the page like N.C. Marks,” said Jomo Thomas, an attorney, former SVG Speaker of the House, and guest speaker at the book party.

“The public attention to Children of the Ash, to its poems, such as ‘Minister of Everything,’ ‘Reckless Love,’ and ‘Me Nar Move (From Red Zone)’ has viral and concrete results,” said HNP president Jacqueline Sample.

“I would like to thank the country’s National Library for taking note and ordering copies of the new book along with previous titles by Ms. Marks that were not in the library’s collection,” said the book’s publisher.

On August 16, Marks delivered copies of the 120-page poetry volume and her previous titles, including the pop culture novel Plastered in Pretty (HNP, 2018), to Michelle King-Campbell (L, in photo), Director of Libraries, Archives and Documentation Centre.

Children of the Ash was published here and first launched at St. Martin Book Fair in June 2022. At that time, it was already “trending” in parts of the Caribbean, according to soualiganewsday.com. SVG media have also noted “important” reviews of the volume from beyond the region.

Children of the Ash is available at Amazon/SPDbooks https://bit.ly/3b8Pnd3; and in St. Vincent at Gaymes Book Centre, Kingstown, and AcuteCosmetics, Arnos Vale.

In photo: The presentation of books by N.C. Marks (R) at the National Library—before the striking painting of Chatoyer, the great cacique of the “Black Charaibes” and SVG’s national hero who led the resistance to British colonialism from the mid- to late-1700s.