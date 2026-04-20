SVG national Shamari Baptiste killed in St Kitts

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has launched a homicide investigation following a deadly shooting at the Royal Kingdom Bar in Lime Kiln during the early hours of April 20th, 2026.

Police responded to the scene between 1:00 AM and 2:00 AM, where they discovered a male individual lying motionless on the floor of the establishment. The victim has been identified as Shamari Baptiste, a 22-year-old national of St. Vincent and the Grenadines who resided at Buckley’s Estate, St. Kitts.

Preliminary reports indicate that Mr. Baptiste was at the bar awaiting a food order when he was approached by an armed assailant. The attacker discharged a firearm, striking Mr. Baptiste in the neck. He tragically succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The RSCNPF Crime Scene Unit has processed the area and collected items of evidential value. While the investigation is ongoing, authorities have not yet announced any arrests in connection with the shooting.

The Police Force is appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the nearest police station or provide an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers at 707.

In a statement, the RSCNPF extended its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Baptiste, as well as all those impacted by the violence.