    Sunday, December 14

    SVG National Trust Honors Young Essayists

    The St. Vincent & the Grenadines National Trust’s 2025 Essay prize giving ceremony was held on Friday December 12th at the Carnegie Building in Kingstown.

    The essay competition celebrates the creativity, research skills and patriotism of students who explored the theme “Historical Buildings of St. Vincent & the Grenadines.”

    The ages 8-12 category Winners were:

    1st Place: Prince-Leon Noel

    2nd Place: Ariana Delplesche

    3rd Place: Leanna Providence.

    The ages 13-16 category winners were:

    1st Place: Joleah John

    2nd Place: Caleb McLean

    3rd Place: Adiana Straker.

