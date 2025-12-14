SVG National Trust Honors Young Essayists

The St. Vincent & the Grenadines National Trust’s 2025 Essay prize giving ceremony was held on Friday December 12th at the Carnegie Building in Kingstown.

The essay competition celebrates the creativity, research skills and patriotism of students who explored the theme “Historical Buildings of St. Vincent & the Grenadines.”

The ages 8-12 category Winners were:

1st Place: Prince-Leon Noel

2nd Place: Ariana Delplesche

3rd Place: Leanna Providence.

The ages 13-16 category winners were:

1st Place: Joleah John

2nd Place: Caleb McLean

3rd Place: Adiana Straker.