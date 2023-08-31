SVG National U-14 Girls Team Impress At CFU Challenge Series

The National U-14 Girls team showcased their skills at the CFU U14 Challenge Series held in Antigua from August 18th to 27th, 2023.

Placed in Tier 2 Group A, our Girls faced off against formidable opponents including Anguilla, Dominica, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Grenada.

Kicking off the tournament on August 18th, the team secured a triumphant start by defeating the U.S.

Virgin Islands with a score of 3-0. Stephanie Hunte’s hat-trick highlighted the game’s excitement.

The following day, the team continued their winning streak with a 2-0 victory against Dominica, courtesy of goals by Ammunique Edwards.

Maintaining their momentum, the team faced Grenada, securing another victory with a close 1-0 scoreline, thanks to a goal by Raydahlia Bute.

After a two-day break, the final group match against Anguilla took place on August 23rd. Despite a valiant effort, the match ended with a 2-0 loss, leading Team SVG to settle for 2nd place within Group A.

According to Head Coach Mr. Keith Ollivierre, “This tournament was an invaluable assessment of our team’s capabilities and a stepping stone toward our goal of playing competitive football. We’re setting a strong path for our future.”

The SVGFF commends the girls for their exceptional performance, as the nation’s youth development programs continue to evolve.