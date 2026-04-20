SVG nationals eligible for free tuition, stipend in Taiwan degree program

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs has announced an exciting educational opportunity for nationals of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. National Chi Nan University (NCNU) in Taiwan is currently offering Master’s degree scholarships for the upcoming 2026 academic year.

The two-year scholarship package offers significant financial support to successful applicants, including a full tuition waiver and complimentary on-campus housing. Additionally, students will receive a monthly stipend of $200 USD for the duration of their studies. Prospective students should note, however, that they are responsible for covering their own arrival and return airfare to Taiwan.

The scholarships apply to two specialized, two-year Master’s programs:

Business Administration and Information Technology Innovation and Application

Intelligent Semiconductor and Green Technology

Both programs are delivered entirely in English.

To be eligible for the opportunity, applicants must already hold a Bachelor’s degree. Furthermore, candidates are required to provide proof of financial support totaling at least $3,000 USD, which can be demonstrated through a personal financial statement or a confirmed sponsorship.

Interested individuals are encouraged to act quickly, as applications for the Fall Semester close on May 17, 2026. Applications must be submitted online via the NCNU International Student Application System at https://apply.ncnu.edu.tw/