Wednesday, June 21

SVG NEMO issues revised Emergency shelter list as Bret approaches

Editorial Staff
National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) 2022 Emergency Shelters

North Windward

Fancy Government School – Fancy

Apostolic Faith Mission – Fancy

Fancy Bethel Baptist Church – Fancy

Owia Government School (New Wing)

Sandy Bay SDA Church

Sandy Bay Government School

Tourama/Overland Government School

Orange Hill Community Center

Agricultural Training Institute – Orange Hill

Langley Park Government School

Dickson Methodist Church

North Central Windward

Georgetown Community Centre

Georgetown Secondary School

Georgetown Primary School

Chester Cottage Community Centre

Pamelus Burke Government School – Byera

Covenant Seventh Day Adventist Church – South Rivers

South Rivers Methodist School

Emmanuel Baptist Church – South Rivers

South Rivers Learning Resource Centre

Park Hill Government School

Park Hill Community Centre

Park Hill Evangelical Church

George Stephens Sr. Secondary School – Colonarie

South Central Windward

Greggs Government School

Christopher Bernard Pre-school – Mt. Grenan

New Grounds Primary School

North Union Secondary School

South Central Windward Learning Resource Centre – North Union

Diamonds Government School – Diamonds

Lowmans Windward Anglican School – Lowmans

Lauders Primary School

South Windward

New Prospect Primary School -Simon

New Adelphi Secondary School

New Creation Baptist Church –Peruvian Vale

Biabou Learning Resource Centre

Calder Seventh Day Adventist Church

Calder Primary School

Clair Dacon Secondary School- Carapan

Stubbs Seventh Day Adventist Church

Argyle Primary School

East St. George

Diamond Deliverance Assembly – Diamond

Apostolic Assemblies – Diamond

Moriah Seventh Day Adventist Church & Development Centre – Belvedere

Brighton Methodist School

Fair Hall Primary School

Calliaqua Town Hall

Calliaqua Anglican School

Paul Parish Hall (Anglican Church Hall) – Calliaqua

Glen Seventh Day Adventist Church

West St. George

Belmont Government School

West St. George Secondary School – Belair

Glad Tidings Tabernacle Pre-School – Gomea

Gomea Methodist Church and Pre School

Doris McKie Learning Resource Centre – Upper Cane Hall

Dorsetshire Hill Evangelical Church

Dorsetshire Hill Government School

Marriaqua

Kingdom Life Tabernacle – Mesopotamia

Marriaqua Government School

Emmanuel High School – Mesopotamia

Mesopotamia Gospel Hall Assembly

Streams of Power Church – Carriere

Evesham Learning Resource Centre

Evesham Seventh Day Adventist Church

Richland Park Methodist Church

Richland Park Seventh Day Adventist Church

Mountain View Academy – Richland Park

Richland Park Government School

Cane End Government School

John’s Evangelist Roman Catholic Church – Cane End

Kingstown

The Church of the Ascension (Sion Hill Anglican Church)

Kingstown Government School

Sion Hill Government School

Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints – Kingstown Park

New Testament Church of God – Wilson Hill

Faith Temple Church – New Montrose

Lodge Village Government School New wing

New Testament Church – Lodge Village

Church of God Worldwide Mission Pentecostal – Redemption Sharpes

J.P. Eustace Memorial School – Edinboro

South Leeward

Lowmans Leeward Anglican Primary School

Apostolic Faith Mission Church – Campden Park

Wesleyan Holiness Church – Campden Park

Campden Park Community Baptist Church

Bethel Secondary School – Campden Park

South Leeward Learning Resource Centre – Questelles

Apostolic Faith Mission Church – Questelles

Questelles Government School

Seventh Day Adventist Church – Clare Valley

Clare Valley Community Centre

Rillan Hill Community Centre

Rillan Hill Roman Catholic Church

Buccament Government School – Dubois

Paradise Seventh Day Adventist Church – Vermont

Central Leeward

Golden Years Centre – Buccament

Buccament Bay Secondary School

Layou Grace and Truth Hall Campsite

Central Leeward Secondary School – Peters Hope

Barrouallie Learning Resource Centre

Barrouallie Government School

Kingdom Hall Ministries – Keartons, Barrouallie

Barrouallie Anglican School

North Leeward

Chateaubelair New Testament Church

Chateaubelair Faith and Life Pentecostal Church

Chateaubelair Learning Resource Centre

Petit Bordel Secondary School

Rose Hall New Testament Church of God

Rose Hall Community Centre

Rose Bank Community Centre

Spring Village Worldwide Mission Church & Preschool

Spring Village Seventh Day Adventist Church

Troumaca Government School

Troumaca Ontario Secondary School

Fitz Hughes Government School

Westwood Methodist Church – Coulls Hill

Northern Grenadines

Bequia Anglican Primary School – Port Elizabeth, Bequia

Evangelical Church – Port Elizabeth, Bequia

Pentecostal Church – Union Vale, Bequia

Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses – Friendship Bay, Bequia

Apostolic Faith Mission – Paget Farm, Bequia

Michael’s Catholic Church and Pre-School – Hamilton, Bequia

Mustique Community Center

Mustique Christian Assembly

Mustique Community Hall

Mustique Primary School

Southern Grenadines

Canouan Anglican Church

Canouan Roman Catholic Church

Canouan Kindergarten – Grand Bay

Canouan Society Lodge

Canouan Seventh Day Adventist Church

Wells of Living Water Church – Canouan

Mayreau Community Centre

Mayreau Government School

Mayreau Recreational Centre (Roman Catholic Church)

Ashton Gospel Hall Church – Union Island

St Matthias Anglican Church – Ashton, Union Island

Rocky Hill Seventh Day Adventist Church – Ashton, Union Island

Union Island Baptist Church – Ashton, Union Island

Clifton Pre School – Union Island

Learning Resource Centre – Ashton, Union Island

Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church – Clifton, Union Island

Union Island Secondary School

