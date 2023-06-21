SVG NEMO issues revised Emergency shelter list as Bret approaches

North Windward
Fancy Government School – Fancy
Apostolic Faith Mission – Fancy
Fancy Bethel Baptist Church – Fancy
Owia Government School (New Wing)
Sandy Bay SDA Church
Sandy Bay Government School
Tourama/Overland Government School
Orange Hill Community Center
Agricultural Training Institute – Orange Hill
Langley Park Government School
Dickson Methodist Church
North Central Windward
Georgetown Community Centre
Georgetown Secondary School
Georgetown Primary School
Chester Cottage Community Centre
Pamelus Burke Government School – Byera
Covenant Seventh Day Adventist Church – South Rivers
South Rivers Methodist School
Emmanuel Baptist Church – South Rivers
South Rivers Learning Resource Centre
Park Hill Government School
Park Hill Community Centre
Park Hill Evangelical Church
George Stephens Sr. Secondary School – Colonarie
South Central Windward
Greggs Government School
Christopher Bernard Pre-school – Mt. Grenan
New Grounds Primary School
North Union Secondary School
South Central Windward Learning Resource Centre – North Union
Diamonds Government School – Diamonds
Lowmans Windward Anglican School – Lowmans
Lauders Primary School
South Windward
New Prospect Primary School -Simon
New Adelphi Secondary School
New Creation Baptist Church –Peruvian Vale
Biabou Learning Resource Centre
Calder Seventh Day Adventist Church
Calder Primary School
Clair Dacon Secondary School- Carapan
Stubbs Seventh Day Adventist Church
Argyle Primary School
East St. George
Diamond Deliverance Assembly – Diamond
Apostolic Assemblies – Diamond
Moriah Seventh Day Adventist Church & Development Centre – Belvedere
Brighton Methodist School
Fair Hall Primary School
Calliaqua Town Hall
Calliaqua Anglican School
Paul Parish Hall (Anglican Church Hall) – Calliaqua
Glen Seventh Day Adventist Church
West St. George
Belmont Government School
West St. George Secondary School – Belair
Glad Tidings Tabernacle Pre-School – Gomea
Gomea Methodist Church and Pre School
Doris McKie Learning Resource Centre – Upper Cane Hall
Dorsetshire Hill Evangelical Church
Dorsetshire Hill Government School
Marriaqua
Kingdom Life Tabernacle – Mesopotamia
Marriaqua Government School
Emmanuel High School – Mesopotamia
Mesopotamia Gospel Hall Assembly
Streams of Power Church – Carriere
Evesham Learning Resource Centre
Evesham Seventh Day Adventist Church
Richland Park Methodist Church
Richland Park Seventh Day Adventist Church
Mountain View Academy – Richland Park
Richland Park Government School
Cane End Government School
John’s Evangelist Roman Catholic Church – Cane End
Kingstown
The Church of the Ascension (Sion Hill Anglican Church)
Kingstown Government School
Sion Hill Government School
Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints – Kingstown Park
New Testament Church of God – Wilson Hill
Faith Temple Church – New Montrose
Lodge Village Government School New wing
New Testament Church – Lodge Village
Church of God Worldwide Mission Pentecostal – Redemption Sharpes
J.P. Eustace Memorial School – Edinboro
South Leeward
Lowmans Leeward Anglican Primary School
Apostolic Faith Mission Church – Campden Park
Wesleyan Holiness Church – Campden Park
Campden Park Community Baptist Church
Bethel Secondary School – Campden Park
South Leeward Learning Resource Centre – Questelles
Apostolic Faith Mission Church – Questelles
Questelles Government School
Seventh Day Adventist Church – Clare Valley
Clare Valley Community Centre
Rillan Hill Community Centre
Rillan Hill Roman Catholic Church
Buccament Government School – Dubois
Paradise Seventh Day Adventist Church – Vermont
Central Leeward
Golden Years Centre – Buccament
Buccament Bay Secondary School
Layou Grace and Truth Hall Campsite
Central Leeward Secondary School – Peters Hope
Barrouallie Learning Resource Centre
Barrouallie Government School
Kingdom Hall Ministries – Keartons, Barrouallie
Barrouallie Anglican School
North Leeward
Chateaubelair New Testament Church
Chateaubelair Faith and Life Pentecostal Church
Chateaubelair Learning Resource Centre
Petit Bordel Secondary School
Rose Hall New Testament Church of God
Rose Hall Community Centre
Rose Bank Community Centre
Spring Village Worldwide Mission Church & Preschool
Spring Village Seventh Day Adventist Church
Troumaca Government School
Troumaca Ontario Secondary School
Fitz Hughes Government School
Westwood Methodist Church – Coulls Hill
Northern Grenadines
Bequia Anglican Primary School – Port Elizabeth, Bequia
Evangelical Church – Port Elizabeth, Bequia
Pentecostal Church – Union Vale, Bequia
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses – Friendship Bay, Bequia
Apostolic Faith Mission – Paget Farm, Bequia
Michael’s Catholic Church and Pre-School – Hamilton, Bequia
Mustique Community Center
Mustique Christian Assembly
Mustique Community Hall
Mustique Primary School
Southern Grenadines
Canouan Anglican Church
Canouan Roman Catholic Church
Canouan Kindergarten – Grand Bay
Canouan Society Lodge
Canouan Seventh Day Adventist Church
Wells of Living Water Church – Canouan
Mayreau Community Centre
Mayreau Government School
Mayreau Recreational Centre (Roman Catholic Church)
Ashton Gospel Hall Church – Union Island
St Matthias Anglican Church – Ashton, Union Island
Rocky Hill Seventh Day Adventist Church – Ashton, Union Island
Union Island Baptist Church – Ashton, Union Island
Clifton Pre School – Union Island
Learning Resource Centre – Ashton, Union Island
Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church – Clifton, Union Island
Union Island Secondary School
