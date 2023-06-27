St Vincent Senior Netball Team For CAC In El Salvador

The SVG Netball Association Senior Vincy Jewels will leave our shores on Friday 30th July to travel to El Salvador, where they will compete in the inaugural staging of netball at the Central American and Caribbean Games in El Salvador.

The team has been in preparation over the past months to ensure that the high level of representation that we have begun in 2022 continues.

The Senior Vincy Jewels will be captained by Ms. Kaywana Charles and will be assisted by her Vice-Captain Ms. Kemisha Antoine.

Other members of the team are as follows: • Ruthann Williams • Mary-Ann Frederick • Shellisa Davis • Joseann Antoine • Jo Maria Quashie • Zanique Vincent • Kyila Miller • Shania Pompey. Debutants • Geziel Miller • Kristiana Christopher. Coach — Ms. Vasha Adams Manager — Mrs. Pearlina Thomas Physio — Mr. Javed Marksman

The team will compete in a total of 5 matches over the period with the aim of being in the top three.

President of the SVGNA, Ms. Natasha Baptiste stated that she is very pleased with the commitment and dedication of the players and is confident that they will indeed continue to make SVG proud.

The next outing for the SVG Netball Association would be in the youth aspect when the Vlncy Jewels Youth will compete the inaugural aspect of netball at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago from 2′ — 10th August 2023