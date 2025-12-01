The newly elected government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will formally assume office tomorrow, with the Swearing-In Ceremony for Ministers scheduled for December 2, 2025, at the Arnos Vale Playing Field.

The ceremony, set to begin at 5 p.m., will mark a historic moment for the New Democratic Party (NDP), which secured an overwhelming 14-1 victory in the recent general election.

Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday, who was already sworn in on December 28, will oversee the official installation of his ministerial team.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, a Thanksgiving celebration will be held, providing an opportunity for supporters and citizens to commemorate the party’s decisive electoral triumph.

The event symbolizes a significant political transition for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with the NDP’s comprehensive election win representing a clear mandate for change and new leadership.