The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment wishes to advise the general public of the following due to the inclement weather associated with the passage of tropical storm Bret:

There will be NO ELECTIVE procedures or OUTPATIENT CLINICS at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) and Modern Medical and Diagnostic Center (MMDC) scheduled for today Friday 23, 2023.

All routine clinics scheduled for today Friday 23, 2023 at health centers and polyclinics have been cancelled for Friday June 23, 2023.

The Ministry takes this opportunity to encourage Vincentians and visitors to exercise caution and stay safe.