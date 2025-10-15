SVG not among Top 10 safest Caribbean islands to visit in 2025

There are more than seven thousand islands in the Caribbean region, and crime rates in the ports are different. There are those islands that have a lower number of serious crimes per year than a medium-sized city in the United States, and those that have robbery or assault ills.

The safest of the Caribbean islands do so by patrolling with their police, community watch groups, and expedited courts.

According to Reolink, Most of the violence is not targeted at the visitors, but between people who are familiar with one another in residential areas beyond the beach resorts.

The following ten islands pass four tests, including minimal violent-crime rates, political stability, rapid emergency response, and a sustained history of receiving tourists without trouble.

They are listed in the order that gives the best mix of safest islands in the Caribbean for 2025.

1.Anguilla

Anguilla records fewer than two serious crimes per one thousand residents each year. The island has one main road, so police can reach any resort within ten minutes. The hospital in The Valley is small but well run, and an airlift to Puerto Rico is available every day. Visitors feel safe walking between dinner and beach hotels at night.

2. Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands keep crime low through a well-funded police force and clear tourism rules. Grand Cayman’s Seven Mile Beach has uniformed officers on foot and bicycle from sunrise to midnight. The islands also have the region’s best hyperbaric chamber and a heart center that meets United States standards.

3. Bonaire

Bonaire is not within the hurricane belt and is practically dry with very little rain, so the roads are always clean. There is also a low crime rate on the island, and local culture stresses property respect. There are signs and signs of the diving sites, patrol, and the hospital at Kralendijk are interlinked with the Dutch healthcare systems.

4. Turks and Caicos

Turks and Caicos increased police presence after a brief crime spike in 2022. The effort worked; 2024 data show robbery down by forty percent. Grace Bay Beach now has daily police tents, and the islands have added streetlights along the main restaurant strip. Medical care is solid on Providenciales, with a new private clinic next to the public hospital.

5. Barbados

Barbados keeps travelers safe through a special Tourism Police Unit that speaks English, French, and Spanish. Officers ride marked scooters along the south and west coasts where most hotels sit. The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown offers full trauma care, and the island has direct flights to Miami and London for backup.

6. Saint Barts

Saint Barts uses French law and a small, wealthy population to keep crime almost non-existent. The island has no public housing projects and no large cruise docks, so crowds stay small. Police work out of a modern station in Gustavia and patrol in smart cars that tourists can spot easily. Medical care is of French standard, and a helicopter pad sits next to the clinic.

7. Antigua

Antigua cut its crime rate in half over the past decade by adding street CCTV cameras and community officers. The cruise port and English Harbour each have a permanent police post. Mount St. John’s Medical Centre is the best-equipped public hospital in the eastern Caribbean, and the island has a coast guard base for fast sea rescue.

8. British Virgin Islands

The British Virgin Islands rebuilt police stations after the 2017 hurricanes and now have faster response times than before. The island chain is spread out, but officers use high-speed boats to reach any charter yacht within twenty minutes. Road Town Hospital is small, yet a new clinic on Virgin Gorda expands coverage.

9. Martinique

Martinique blends French safety rules with Caribbean warmth. The island has the same crime rate as rural France, and local gendarmes patrol in marked vans. Hospitals follow French standards, and three decompression chambers serve divers. Roads are paved and signposted to United States highway norms.

10. Dominica

Dominica is also not very rich, but it has security in the form of small villages where everybody knows everybody. As a result of a hiking trail incident in 2023, the tourist police were added to the island and now accompany all major waterfall hikes by the officers. The World Bank assisted the main hospital in Roseau to upgrade its emergency room.