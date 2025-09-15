SVG nurses demand urgent action against gender-based violence

Nurses Association of SVG Calls for Urgent Action on Rising Gender-Based Violence

The Nurses Association of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (NASVG) is deeply troubled by the disturbing increase in violence against women and girls across our country. As nurses and healthcare professionals, we witness firsthand the physical injuries, psychological trauma, and long-term emotional scars that such violence inflicts on victims and their families. These are not isolated incidents. They reflect a broader crisis rooted in systemic inequalities, cultural silencing, and insufficient protective frameworks.

Violence against women is not only a health issue — it is a human rights violation. It robs women of their dignity, security, and in some cases, their lives. As caregivers and advocates, we are ethically bound to speak out, to protect the vulnerable, and to promote systems that uphold justice and safety for all.

Our position is grounded in the International Council of Nurses (ICN) Code of Ethics, which outlines our duty to society and to the individuals we serve. As stated in the Code:

“Nurses have a responsibility to promote health, to prevent illness, to restore health and to alleviate suffering. Inherent in nursing is respect for human rights, including cultural rights, the right to life and choice, to dignity and to be treated with respect.”

This ethical commitment compels us to not only care for survivors of violence but also to advocate for policies and societal changes that address the root causes of gender-based violence. Nurses are not passive observers; we are active participants in shaping healthier, safer communities.

The NASVG calls on all sectors of Vincentian society — government, law enforcement, judiciary, civil society, media, and faith-based organizations — to unite in condemning all forms of violence against women and to take meaningful, sustained action to eliminate it. We call on the Government to strengthen and enforce legislation that protects women and girls, while ensuring that support services — including shelters, counseling, and legal aid — are accessible, survivor-centered, and sustainably funded. Perpetrators of violence must be held accountable through a transparent and responsive justice system.

Within the healthcare system, we emphasize the urgent need to ensure that protocols for identifying, treating, and referring victims of abuse are not only in place but are actively followed and adequately resourced. All frontline workers must be trained as at some point frontline healthcare workers will engage with affected women and girls so that they would be able to respond effectively to survivors of gender-based violence.

The time to act is now. Every act of violence against a woman is an attack on the fabric of our society. The NASVG remains committed to advocating for justice, supporting survivors, and promoting a culture of non-violence and respect.

Let us, as a nation, rise to protect our women and girls. THEIR SAFETY IS NOT OPTIONAL — IT IS ESSENTIA!