SVG NY Consulate Reboots Diaspora Development Initiative

The Consulate General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Staes continues to advance its strategic initiative, “Engaging Diaspora in National Development Through Trade and Investment,” aimed at strengthening the role of the diaspora as a key partner in sustainable economic growth and national development.

The initiative is designed to harness the expertise, capital, and global networks of diaspora communities by creating structured and results-oriented pathways for engagement in trade, investment, entrepreneurship, and innovation. It reflects a deliberate effort to align diaspora capabilities with national development priorities while fostering mutually beneficial partnerships and formally capturing diaspora contribution to national development.

The initiative first emanated from the New York Consulate in 2019, with the drafting of a concept note that laid the foundation for a structured approach to engaging the diaspora in national development through trade and investment. This work was temporarily paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic but was subsequently refined and expanded in 2024 to incorporate both inward and outward trade and investment missions and has since been integrated into broader national investment promotion efforts such as the outward mission to the UK, US, and Canada, that took place in 2025. As the SVG Consulate in NY prepares to receive the second such mission of its kind, it was deemed timely that the initial components of the initiative be advanced in order to maximize impact, strengthen coordination, and ensure that upcoming engagements are strategically targeted, results-oriented, and informed by data-driven insights and clearly identified diaspora priorities.

A central pillar of this project is the Diaspora Investment Needs Assessment, which seeks to identify barriers to engagement, map diaspora skills and expertise, and determine investment interests across priority sectors. The outcomes of this assessment are expected to inform upcoming missions, targeted policy recommendations and programmatic interventions aimed at enhancing the enabling environment for diaspora participation.

In furtherance of these objectives, the Consulate has already begun awareness building and sensitization efforts with key diaspora groups. It has also engaged in preliminary discussions with an international organization that has agreed in principle to provide technical assistance and potentially financial assistance to support the initiative. This prospective collaboration is expected to contribute to key aspects of implementation, including a review of the legislative framework governing investment, with a view to strengthening institutional effectiveness and improving the ease of doing business.

“This initiative underscores the Government’s commitment to deepening engagement with the diaspora as an essential partner in national development,” said Consul General Roland Matthews. “By fostering stronger linkages between diaspora stakeholders and local opportunities, we are positioning ourselves to drive innovation, investment, and long-term economic resilience.”

“The engagement of our diaspora is central to advancing investment and development in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines,” said the Honorable Fitzgerald Bramble, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment, and Diaspora Affairs. “By working closely with diaspora groups and international partners, we aim to create an enabling environment for investment, foster sustainable economic growth, and ensure that our legislative and institutional frameworks are robust and effective. This initiative represents a strategic step toward unlocking the full potential of our global Vincentian community.”

Key components of the initiative include Diaspora Investment Needs Assessment, mapping diaspora skills, expertise and sectoral interests, identifying priority sectors for targeted investment, policy and institutional enhancements, strategic partnerships between diaspora stakeholders and local entities.

Through this initiative, the Ministry, the Consulate and its partners aim to establish a more coordinated, inclusive, and impactful framework for diaspora engagement, transforming interest into tangible and sustainable development outcomes.