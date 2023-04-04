SVG observe Library Week under the theme ‘There’s More to the Story’

The National Public Library, Archives and Documentation Services is commemorating Library Week from 1st – 6th April, 2023, under the global theme: “There’s More to the Story.”

The 130-year old institution, kicked off the activities on Saturday, 1st April with the “Get to Know Your Library Network” event where engagements on social media were ramped up and a brief history of the library was featured.

On Monday 3rd April the public can get a “Behind the Scenes” tour of the department and storytelling for preschoolers, while on Tuesday 4th, they can engage with novelists at the “Meet the Author/Writer” session.

On Wednesday 5th April, the library will launch the new online service called EBSCO which gives access to the “Alexandria” library services. On Thursday, 6th April a Mini Book Expo will be hosted, while some members of staff will visit the homes for the elderly. Later in the afternoon the entire workforce will participate in a team building workshop.

Librarian Michelle King said they are making it their mission to ensure that the public is more aware of library procedures, so that the services are utilized.

She noted that the new EBSCO online technology which gives access to the “Alexandria” library service, is particularly helpful for individuals carrying out research.

She noted that various students as well as government departments will find the resources useful as it makes gaining information more accessible.

As it relates to those with outstanding books as well as fees, King advised those who have been delinquent to take advantage of the book amnesty which will run all week.

The local Library Week activities are part of International Library Week which will be celebrated this year from 23rd –29th April, 2023.