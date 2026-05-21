SVG Observes Spiritual Baptist Liberation Day

Today, May 21, the nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is officially observing Spiritual Baptist Liberation Day as a public holiday.

Spiritual Baptists from across the Caribbean are currently on the island, joining local community members in the widespread celebrations.

This momentous occasion follows a historic bill passed with unanimous parliamentary support in August 2024, which officially establishes May 21 as a public holiday honoring the Spiritual Baptist faith.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves noted in 2025 that the celebration rights a historic wrong, acknowledging the more than fifty years of persecution the group suffered during colonialism.

The history of the faith’s struggle traces back to October 1, 1912, when the colonial government instituted the Shakerism Prohibition Ordinance, making it completely illegal for members to practice their religion.

Although the E. T. Joshua-led Legislative Council ultimately repealed the legal ban on March 22, 1965, believers traditionally observe May 21 as their true Liberation Day.

This specific date commemorates a monumental 1951 court victory where the community was successfully represented by former Premier Hon. Robert Milton Cato.

With today’s festivities underway, St. Vincent and the Grenadines proudly stands as only the second country in the world to commemorate a holiday dedicated to the Spiritual Baptist faith.