SVG officials attend CXC education conference in Jamaica

Education Minister, Hon. Phillip Jackson, and Permanent Secretary Myccle Burke will represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the inaugural Regional Education Conference and Ministerial Forum, organized by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) from March 16–18 at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

The four-day event, hosted in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information in Jamaica, brings together over 350 education professionals, policymakers, researchers and practitioners from across the Caribbean and beyond; to discuss teaching, learning, and assessment in the digital age.

The conference will address device access, generative AI adoption, electronic assessment, and employer-aligned skills via CXC’s Skills and Employability Signaling System and a Partnership Engagement Agreement.