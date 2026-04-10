​“Missed Opportunity for Union Island” – Opposition Highlights Gaps in Easter Sailing Activities

Opposition Senator Carlos James is calling for strategic improvements to the execution of the annual Sailing Week activities. Speaking Tuesday on Star Radio’s “On De Record” program, the Senator reflected on this year’s events, which were primarily centered in Bequia.

While James acknowledged the hard work of the organizers and the vital role tourism driven events play in the national economy, he noted that the original vision of expanding sailing activity across the southern Grenadines specifically to Union Island remains unfulfilled.

​Senator James highlighted that this year presented a premier opportunity to reintroduce marine festivities to Union Island, particularly as the area shows strong signs of recovery and renewed local activity.

He specifically pointed to the absence of the historic Bougainvillea Cup, a legacy event traditionally held during the Easter period. The Senator suggested that more robust efforts should be directed toward preserving and reviving such cultural traditions to enhance the southern Grenadines tourism appeal.

​While some community based activities, such as a local sports meet, did take place on Union Island, James described these as modest in comparison to the scale typically expected during the peak Easter season. He shared that feedback from attendees underscored various logistical challenges and a lack of adequate briefings, suggesting that these operational gaps must be addressed to meet the expectations of both locals and visitors.

​Despite his critique, Senator James commended the Tourism Authority and event organizers for their dedication to staging a national event of this magnitude. He emphasized that his observations are intended to be constructive rather than purely critical, aiming to encourage growth within the sector.

Looking toward the future, he expressed confidence that the lessons learned from this year’s experience will lead to superior execution in subsequent editions of Sailing Week, ultimately strengthening the country’s tourism product and driving economic activity.