VIOLENT CRIME IS OUT OF HAND IN SVG

Vincentian society is alarmed by the number of homicides in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, many as a result of gun violence. Last evening Keron Hadaway became the 8th victim.

On Tuesday 7th February 2023, local media houses confirmed the shooting death of Keron Hadaway in the Ottley Hall area. This report comes only three days after the stabbing death of Ms. Altavea Billingy of Chester Cottage. Two (2) of the victims died as a result of police shootings.

Crime is out of hand in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. In 2022, SVG recorded a record-breaking homicide count of forty two (42) for the year. We are on course to break that record this year!

Clearly we are headed in the wrong direction. But we are yet to hear of a plan to fight crime from the current regime, including the Commissioner of Police.

The Administration’s refusal to acknowledge the depth of this crisis shows that they are overwhelmed by it and lack solutions. The Minister of National Security, Dr. Gonsalves, has failed to be “tough on crime and the causes of crime” as promised.

We offer our sympathies to the families directly affected by violent crimes in SVG. We understand your pain.

Crime in SVG is a national crisis that requires a national response. Therefore, the New Democratic Party is renewing our call for the ULP administration to collaborate with us and other social partners in the development and implementation of strategies to address the crime epidemic. In his recent national address on the problem, Leader of the Opposition the Honorable Dr Godwin Friday outlined how the crime problem can be successfully tackled.

Finally, anyone with information that might assist in the police investigations should contact the police immediately.