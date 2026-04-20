SVG Opposition rallies civil society against new bills

In response to what they describe as a grave constitutional crisis, the parliamentary opposition in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is calling on civil society to mount a robust defense of the nation’s democratic principles.

The Unity Labour Party (ULP) opposition has sent formal correspondences to a wide array of non-governmental organizations, including the Christian Council, the Bar Association, trade unions, and the Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

The opposition is urging these bodies to engage their memberships and pressure the government to halt a controversial retroactive constitutional amendment that seeks to validate the election of politicians holding dual citizenship in Commonwealth nations.

To coordinate their ongoing political and legal strategy, the opposition has announced a National Council meeting scheduled for May 5th, describing the unfolding battle not as a quick sprint, but as a “long test series”.

Citizens are also being encouraged to amplify their dissent through a widespread social media campaign and to attend the parliamentary debate..