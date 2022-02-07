SVG opts out of hosting Caribbean Junior Squash Championship

Guyana will host the Caribbean Junior Squash Championship in July after St. Vincent and the Grenadines opted out.

According to News Room Guyana, GSA Vice-President David Fernandes on Sunday said: “Guyana is a bit fortunate in that our vaccination rate is quite high and we have had other international events in Guyana recently, so we offered to host.”

He added, “What is great about it, is that for two years, the Juniors have not been able to play a Caribbean Championship, so we felt it was imperative for us to try and make the event a success for them.”

He further revealed it will be the final year for Caribbean champions, Shomari Wiltshire and Abosaide Cadogan, and hosting will add greater emotions to their swansong as Junior players.

The Championship should be held “no later than mid-July” and is expected to be well represented with 150 competitors from in excess of seven countries.