Heavy rain overnight in St Vincent caused flooding, blocked roads, and landslides.

The Met Office, in a bulletin on Monday, said unstable conditions will enhance pockets of showers, some of which may be moderate to heavy at times. Periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms are anticipated across St Vincent and the Grenadines within the next 12 hours.

Reports are that the lower portion of the capital in the area of Rose Place was flooded after heavy rains on Sunday night-early Monday morning.

Rose Place

Debris and a burst pipe have blocked roads between Questelles and Campden Park, according to iWitness News reports.

Shuffler’s Corner – Photo- iWitness news

Sources also reported to the St Vincent Times a landslide just opposite the La Croix boxing plant.

The Met Office press release said various stations across the mainland have already recorded close to an inch of rainfall, and it is anticipated that this will increase during the passage of the day; therefore, the weather advisory which is already in effect for St Vincent & the Grenadines has been upgraded to a flash-flood watch and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm today, Monday, 19th May 2025.

Individuals living in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be prepared to move.