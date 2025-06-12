SVG PARTICIPATES IN GLOBAL PLATFORM FOR DISASTER RISK REDUCTION

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines was represented at the Eighth Session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GPDRR), held in Geneva, Switzerland, from June 2 to 6, 2025. The delegation included Ms. Michelle Forbes, Director of the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO), and Ms. Janeel Drayton, Counsellor at the Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

Hosted by the Government of Switzerland, the GPDRR brought together governments, United Nations agencies, and global stakeholders to evaluate progress on the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015–2030. The forum served as a critical space for sharing best practices, addressing emerging risks, and advancing practical strategies to build long-term resilience.

Ms. Forbes played an active role in two official panel discussions, contributing insights on disaster risk financing and investments in long-term resilience. The delegation also participated in regional coordination meetings focused on strengthening collaboration and aligning priorities in disaster risk management.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Consumer Affairs commends both NEMO and the Permanent Mission to the United Nations for their continued dedication to enhancing national and regional disaster preparedness. Their active engagement at the GPDRR reaffirms Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ proactive stance as the country prepares for the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season.