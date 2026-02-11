SVG Partners with India on Agro-Tech Initiative

On Thursday, February 5, 2026, officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation along with a team of engineers from The Republic of India were engaged in site visits to three (3) agricultural Depos located in La Croix, Lauders, and Langley Park.

The Indian delegation is in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to install agro-processing machinery. This initiative is part of the “Supply and Installation of Micro and Small Enterprise (MSE) Manufacturing Project,” funded by a grant from the Republic of India.

The team is being led by Director of Woxn Packaging Solutions, Mr. Divynash Sharma, and includes four (4) technical engineers.

Mr. Sharma said that the team’s objective is to support the development and installation of food processing machinery to strengthen the operations of micro and small enterprises.

Deputy Chief Agricultural Officer, Colville King, said that the initiative will support the expansion in marketing and production of value-added agricultural products. He also noted that the initiative is expected to increase profits for farmers while generating broader economic benefits.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation is committed to supporting initiatives that aligns with strengthening local agricultural enterprises and promote sustainable economic growth in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.