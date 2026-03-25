SVG partners with Taiwan to implement digital wallets

Following a recent diplomatic mission to Taiwan, the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) has announced plans to introduce digital wallet and QR code payment systems to assist local entrepreneurs.

During the official visit, Minister Laverne King and Minister Shevern John met with representatives from Taiwan’s Financial Information Service Co. (FISC), an institution that primarily handles digital payments and wallets.

The SVG officials gained valuable insights into Taiwan’s industry-leading payment infrastructures, specifically focusing on how they facilitate payments through QR codes and other digital wallets. Deputy Prime Minister Major St Clair Leacock noted that this meeting with the information services company “will bore good fruits” for the country.

The implementation of this technology is a major step toward fulfilling the current administration’s campaign goals regarding digital transformation and economic expansion.

According to Minister King, the primary purpose of adopting these digital payment measures is to successfully open up international markets for young local innovators and entrepreneurs.

By modernizing the local financial transaction landscape, the government hopes Vincentian creators and business owners will have a much easier time conducting global commerce and scaling their operations.

To bring this vision to life, the SVG delegation successfully secured a commitment from Taiwan to work alongside them in implementing these modern digital payment measures locally in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister King expressed strong optimism about the partnership, noting that the country anticipates seeing the rewards of these fruitful conversations unfold in the coming months and years.