SVG pays tribute to Fidel on the Centenary of his birth

The State Mission of Cuba in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines paid tribute to Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz on the occasion of the centenary of his birth, with an emotional gathering dedicated to recalling his life, work, and revolutionary, political, human, and diplomatic legacy.

The event was attended by the Acting Prime Minister, the Honourable Daniel Cummings; Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves; Director of Political Planning at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Charmane Tappin-John; Ambassador of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to Cuba, Angella Idesha Jackson; former Vincentian Ambassadors to Cuba Dexter Rose and Ellsworth John; members of the SVG-Cuba Friendship Association; Cuban cooperation personnel; and Cubans residing in the Caribbean nation.

As part of the programme, a panel discussion was held in which participants addressed different facets of the life of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution and shared memories and anecdotes from their encounters and experiences with the Commander-in-Chief.

The Honourable Daniel Cummings stated that in Saint Vincent “we are very proud that the New Democratic Party, led by former Prime Minister Mr. James Mitchell, not only established diplomatic relations with Cuba in 1992, while Fidel was serving as President, but was also the first government in the OECS to employ trained Cuban professionals, expanding the work of our technocrats in the Ministry of Agriculture and covering many disciplines, particularly healthcare.”

Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, highlighted the human and revolutionary dimensions of Fidel Castro and said he felt privileged to have had the opportunity to meet and share with the Commander-in-Chief on numerous occasions. His remarks recalled the profound relationship of friendship and solidarity built between Fidel and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines over the years.

The Ambassador of Cuba, Carlos Ernesto Rodríguez Etcheverry, noted that Fidel taught Cubans to resist and to defend the homeland at any cost, particularly under circumstances such as those currently facing Cuba, which is suffering from an energy blockade imposed by the Government of the United States. He also highlighted Fidel’s extraordinary career as a statesman and diplomat, as well as his contribution to the defence of sovereignty, independence, and solidarity among peoples.

Former Ambassador of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to Cuba, Dexter Rose, recalled significant moments from his experiences with Fidel and shared anecdotes that reflected the closeness and respect that characterized the ties between the two countries.

During the event, Bernard Hamilton, Coordinator of the SVG-Cuba Friendship Association, read a statement issued by the organization on the occasion of Fidel’s centenary, highlighting the continuing relevance of his legacy and his contribution to the bonds of friendship between the peoples of Cuba and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The programme also included a screening of the documentary Fidel, the Diplomat, by Cuban filmmaker Fabiola López, which explores one of the lesser-known dimensions of the intense international career of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution.

The tribute constituted a further expression of the deep bonds of friendship, solidarity, and brotherhood that unite Cuba and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and provided an opportunity to reaffirm the continuing relevance of Fidel Castro’s thought, example, and legacy, one hundred years after his birth.