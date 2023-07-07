Senior managers from the Public Service of St. Vincent and the Grenadines gathered on Thursday July 6th (2023), at the La Vue Hotel for a one-day retreat exercise organized by the Committee of Permanent Secretaries.

The event opened with a prayer by Myccle Burke, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, followed by remarks by Kattian Barnwell-Scott, Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Public Service, and Chairperson of the Committee of Permanent Secretaries.

The activity focused on topics such as a review of the 2023 Budget and preparations for Budget 2024; and a National Comprehensive Disaster Management Policy (CDM) for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which included topics such as public servant health and wellbeing, stress management, and others.

Mr. Stephen Williams, Chairperson of the Police and Public Service Commissions, and Mrs. Arlene Regisford- Sam, Chief Personnel Officer and Deputy Chairperson of the Committee of Permanent Secretaries, also spoke. All members of the Public Service Commission are also present.

The Public Service Management Act of October 2021 established the Committee of Permanent Secretaries.

Source : API