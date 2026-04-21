SVG pledges U.S. $100k in humanitarian aid to Cuba

St. Vincent and the Grenadines government has officially committed $100,000 USD in humanitarian assistance to Cuba to help the nation navigate its ongoing national challenges.

The financial pledge stems from recent diplomatic discussions at the CARICOM Heads of Government meeting in St. Kitts, where Prime Minister Friday and other regional leaders agreed on a coordinated, common approach to continue supporting the Cuban people.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Fitz Bramble formally announced the aid package in parliament while answering a direct question from Senator Keisal Peters regarding the government’s humanitarian plans.

While the $100,000 in funds is available immediately, the exact time frame for the delivery of the aid is currently being coordinated. To help facilitate the process, the Government of Mexico has stepped in to assist with the logistical arrangements between CARICOM and the region.

Beyond the monetary aid, the Vincentian government is prioritizing the welfare of its citizens who are currently studying in Cuba.

Ambassador Jackson, who recently assumed her post in Cuba, has been actively interacting with Vincentian students who are facing difficulties, providing regular status reports back to the home government. Addressing the families of these youths, the Foreign Minister issued a strong reassurance that the government stands “ready, willing and able” to support the students, ensuring they are not alone and can successfully complete their education.

Reaffirming the strong bilateral ties between the two nations, the Foreign Minister emphasized that St. Vincent and the Grenadines will remain a steadfast partner to Cuba during these trying times.

Highlighting the depth of their diplomatic friendship, the Minister noted that when a friend is in trouble, “you have to really go the extra mile sometimes,” and promised that the current administration will continue to demonstrate that unwavering support.