PM CALLS FOR SPIRITUAL BAPTIST SCHOOL OF THEOLOGY

St Vincent Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has called on leaders in the Spiritual Baptist Faith to establish a special school of Spiritual Baptist theology here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking at the Liberation Day event at Victoria Park today, the Prime Minister said such an institution would lead in the Spiritual Baptist teachings and open its doors to the world, “and you can rely on me to give it support,” He promised.

He also encouraged the leaders of the Faith to create a Spiritual Baptist hymn book so as to ensure the preservation of old songs and “sankies”.

“In St. Vincent, the Spiritual Baptist hymns and sanky, there are some special ones in St. Vincent and they must not die out and we have to help with those publications and just like how you have a clear under of the scriptures and applying the scriptures through the experience of the people in our Caribbean civilization, the school of theology of Spiritual Baptist can teach all of that, and establish it as a fountain head of learning for Spiritual Baptist all over the world because St. Vincent and the Grenadines is where it started,” the Prime Minister explained”.

Gonsalves said it was important that the Spiritual Baptist of this country lead in this regard as it is the birthplace of the Faith.