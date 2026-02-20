SVG PM details plan for structured Diaspora engagement

St Vincent’s Prime Minister Godwin Friday emphasizes that the Vincentian diaspora is “inseparable” from the nation, noting that while they are separated by geography, their “heartstrings,” economic ties, and familial ties remain intact.

Having lived in the diaspora himself, Friday highlights that these individuals frequently look for ways to return, improve their home country, and support their families and local institutions, such as schools and sports teams.

Regarding the diaspora’s role and the government’s new approach, Friday stated that the diaspora contributes over $250 million annually in remittances, which Friday describes as a “huge part” of the national economy.

Friday argues that the government must move beyond “ad hoc” interventions and create a “more structured engagement process”. He acknowledges that members of the diaspora often feel frustrated when trying to invest because they lack a clear channel and often have to deal with individual ministers.

The government aims to create a dedicated agency to channel capital and professional skills from the diaspora. Friday notes that many skilled Vincentians abroad are willing to contribute their expertise, sometimes even for free or at a lower pay rate, out of a sense of obligation to their country.

To demonstrate how seriously the government views this, the portfolio for the Minister of Foreign Affairs now explicitly includes “Diaspora Affairs”. Minister Bramble is currently working to put mechanisms in place to facilitate deeper connections, such as linking diaspora-owned businesses in cities like New York with local suppliers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Friday stated that the diaspora should not be viewed as separate or different because “they are us,” and the goal is to make it easier for them to contribute to and benefit from the country’s development.