SVG PM Embarks on Diplomatic Mission to Romania

PM TO TRAVEL TO ROMANIA

St Vincent’s Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will travel to Romania next week to meet with the Prime Minister, while there he will sign a general agreement of co-operation which would cover a wide range of issues and pursue a specific agreement relating to helping with disaster preparedness and management as well as discussions on education.

“We have to look for markets there too, we have to look for investors there too…and Romania has been advancing,” Dr. Gonsalves said.

The Prime Minister added that the region needs to further explore relations with the Eastern European countries, “We in the Caribbean Community, we have not sufficiently engaged Eastern European countries which are in the European Union, and we have to engage them and persuade them about things relating to us which should get some priority within the European Union.”

Following that visit, the Prime Minister will travel to Honduras for the Summit of the Community of Latin America and the Caribbean (CELAC), accompanying the Prime Minister will be Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Frederick Stephenson and this country’s Ambassador to Cuba His Excellency Ellsworth John.