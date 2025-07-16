Gonsalves says Shallow has ‘egg in the face’

In a scathing critique on Wednesday, St Vincent Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has called for a complete overhaul of Cricket West Indies (CWI), demanding the resignation of the entire board and a comprehensive forensic investigation into the organization’s operations.

Following West Indies’ historic and embarrassing collapse against Australia, where the team was bowled out for a mere 27 runs – potentially the lowest Test score in modern cricket history – Gonsalves unleashed a blistering attack on CWI leadership, particularly targeting its president Kishore Shallow.

“God doesn’t like ugly,” Gonsalves declared, referencing Shallow’s previous critical comments about the Vincy Mas carnival and local cricket festival. The Prime Minister suggested that the humiliating defeat was karmic retribution for Shallow’s disparaging remarks.

“The president of West Indies cricket, Shallow, has shown himself to be entirely immature. And completely unfit for the job as president of Cricket West Indies”.

Gonsalves emphasized the need for a thorough investigation, specifically calling for a forensic audit of CWI’s financial transactions. “I’m hearing things I can’t believe,” he stated.

The Prime Minister also challenged CWI’s President narrative of insufficient government support, pointing out that regional governments have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in cricket infrastructure and development programs.

“If I had performed so badly, people would be calling for my head,” Gonsalves remarked, underscoring the leadership’s accountability.

“Additionally, my demand is based on the fact that his poor performance is reflected on the cricket field”.

The criticism reflects broader frustrations with West Indies cricket’s declining international performance. Gonsalves urged the formation of a new board that could implement meaningful reforms and restore the region’s cricketing pride.

Key Demands: