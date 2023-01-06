SVG PM says, ‘Guyana’s influence in Latin America and Caribbean has grown’

‘Guyana more influential in Latin America and Caribbean’

Guyana is promoting food security programs and seeks to prove that the country can pursue low-carbon growth while generating oil.

Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, the prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and an eminent Caribbean leader, believes that Guyana’s influence in Latin America and the Caribbean is expanding as a result of these ambitious initiatives.

“Guyana is a growing leader—it has always been a leader—but with the growing strength of the Guyana economy and the activist leadership of (President) Irfaan Ali and his team, we see Guyana increasingly exerting greater influence in Latin America and the Caribbean,” Prime Minister Gonsalves said on Tuesday.

The senior statesman is on a four-day official visit to Guyana. During this stay, he aims to engage President Ali and the government of Guyana on crucial issues, such as housing and food security.

And on Tuesday, during his four-day official visit to Guyana, he stated that the country’s economic progress and the government’s goals are cementing this impact.

President Ali stated a few days ago that Guyana’s 2023 economic growth forecast of 58.7 percent is the greatest in the world. Even without oil, according to the Guyanese head of state, Guyana is in the top five for world economic development.

Source : NRGY