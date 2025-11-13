Eloise Gonsalves Fights Back Against Allegations

Eloise Gonsalves, wife of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, has launched a full-throttle defense of her family against what she calls “wicked” political attacks by the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP).

Mrs. Gonsalves pulled no punches, addressing multiple allegations that have been swirling around her family.

The broadcast came as a direct response to mounting pressure from opposition figures and a recent claim by Trinidad Government Minister Anil Roberts about family housing arrangements.

“Here’s the truth,” Mrs. Gonsalves declared, her voice crackling with emotion. She openly discussed her Trinidadian roots and family’s property investments following Hurricane Maria’s devastating impact on her elderly mother’s property. The family’s property purchases were made “at market rate,” she emphasized, directly challenging insinuations of impropriety.

The broadcast also addressed allegations surrounding Grace Walters, a ULP candidate for the North Windward seat, who was reportedly awarded a government contract worth $144,000.

Mrs. Gonsalves characterized these claims as part of a broader strategy to “demonize” her family and potentially compromise critical infrastructure projects.

Eloise challenged NDP supporters: “Ask yourself if these wicked men are willing to demonize our family, put the modern hospital at risk, and ruin our country’s reputation – what would they be willing to do to you and your family if they get in?”

As the political temperature continues to rise, one thing becomes crystal clear: the Gonsalves family is prepared to fight fire with fire, turning what could have been a damaging narrative into a passionate defense of their honor and commitment to SVG.