SVG Police Arrests Michael Jackson During Joint Operation

Illegal Firearm Seized in Joint Police Operation

In a continued effort to combat the proliferation of illegal firearms, the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) conducted a joint operation involving the Rapid Response Unit (RRU) and the Narcotics Unit on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at approximately 4:45 a.m. at the residence of Michael Jackson, a 40-year-old farmer from Lowmans Windward.

During the operation, Jackson was found in possession of one 12-gauge shotgun and seven rounds of 12-gauge ammunition. He was subsequently arrested and appeared before the Serious Offences Court on March 24, 2025, where he pleaded not guilty. Jackson was granted bail in the sum of $1,200.00 ECC with one surety and must report to the Biabou Police Station every Tuesday between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. The case has been adjourned to May 6, 2025.

Notably, this is not Jackson’s first encounter with the law regarding illegal firearms. Previously, on September 18, 2024, Jackson was arrested during a stop and search operation in Lowmans Windward after being found in possession of a Glock 9mm pistol and 13 rounds of ammunition. That matter is currently before the Serious Offences Court, and Jackson had been granted bail under strict reporting conditions.

The RSVGPF emphasizes once again that illegal firearms pose a serious threat to public safety and stability. To those individuals who persist in possessing illegal firearms, please take heed: the game of chance you’re playing has increasingly unfavorable odds. Rest assured, the RSVGPF remains vigilant, dedicated, and ever ready. If you choose to gamble with the law, expect to lose. Your next mistake might lead you directly into our waiting hands. We don’t enjoy spoiling your day, but we certainly won’t hesitate to do so in the interest of public safety. Think twice, choose wisely, and consider trading your firearms for freedom; after all, your next misstep could cost you dearly.

The RSVGPF continues to urge citizens to report suspicious activities involving firearms or criminal elements. Your vigilance is crucial to making our nation safer.