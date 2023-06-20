RSVGPF Youth Devt. Summer Programme to be held on July 17th

RSVGPF Police Band Summer Programme

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Police Band is excited to announce that its Annual Youth Development Summer Programme will be held on Monday, July 17th, 2023.

The programme will be held under the theme “Harnessing Young Minds in the Summertime” and will be open to children aged 10 to 15 who are musically inclined.

Parents and guardians of children who want to join this year’s programme can do so by registering them at the Largo Heights Police Band Room beginning Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

Source : RSVGPF