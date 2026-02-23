SVG police constables graduate from RSS course

RSVGPF OFFICERS COMPLETE REGIONAL COMMUNITY POLICING TRAINING IN BARBADOS

The safety of our streets in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is secured not only by patrols, but by the quality of the interaction between the officer and the citizen.

For the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, that principle is reflected in how officers are trained, prepared, and deployed throughout SVG. One example of that ongoing effort is the recent participation of Police Constables Romario Nanton and Ornallie King in the RSS Training Institute Community Policing Course in Barbados.

The programme was delivered in two phases, beginning with virtual instruction in January and concluding with face-to-face training at Paragon, Barbados, from February 16 to 20, 2026.

The training placed participants in practical scenarios involving communication breakdowns, community tension, and structured problem-solving at the local level. The emphasis was on how officers engage residents, gather information, and maintain credibility within the communities they police.

The course does not promise sweeping transformation. Two officers do not redefine a system. But they return better prepared to listen carefully, assess early signs of friction, engage communities with greater clarity and structure, and most importantly, to share what they learned among their peers.

At the conclusion of the programme, Police Constable Ornallie King delivered the student perspective address on behalf of the regional cohort, reinforcing the role of communication, cooperation, and public partnership in effective policing.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force congratulates Police Constables Nanton and King on their successful completion of the programme and looks forward to the continued application of their training within communities throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.