SVG Police Elite Investigators Sharpen Skills

TWO VINCENTIAN DETECTIVES SHARPEN THEIR EDGE IN MAJOR CRIME INVESTIGATIONS

When the nation’s most serious cases demand precision and skill, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force ensures its finest are ready to deliver. Two of our top investigators – Station Sergeant Gamal Bowens of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and Sergeant Alex Primus of the Major Crimes Unit (MCU) – have returned home after successfully completing the RSS Criminal Investigations Course held at the Regional Security System Training Institute (RSS TI) in Barbados from October 6 to 24, 2025.

The course was facilitated by two seasoned instructors, Mr. Alan Cooke and Mr. Zaia Lazar, who brought a wealth of experience in criminal investigations and police training. Their sessions guided participants through realistic case studies, investigative exercises, and scenario-based learning, all aimed at strengthening the region’s collective capacity to manage major crime investigations.

S/Sgt Bowens reflected that the course reinforced “the importance of being methodical; look closely, think critically, stay open-minded, and build from the top down when approaching any scene.”

Sgt Primus described the training as “a complete shift in perspective that sharpened our investigative mindset, improving how we connect evidence, assess situations, and draw logical conclusions in complex cases.”

From crime scene management and witness interviewing to media handling and risk assessment, the programme challenged investigators to think strategically and act decisively, skills vital to modern policing.

The RSS Training Institute, based at Paragon Base, Christ Church, Barbados, continues to play a central role in strengthening law enforcement capacity across the Caribbean. The RSVGPF remains committed to building a new generation of detectives who not only solve crimes but set higher investigative standards for the future.

Commissioner Enville Williams commended both officers, noting that their success “reflects the Force’s ongoing investment in professional excellence and its readiness to meet today’s policing challenges with intelligence, strategy, and skill.”