SVG police engages US Embassy, RSS to solve Frankie Mitchell’s murder

The murder of Frankie Gooding-Mitchell on the island of Bequia, according to St. Vincent and the Grenadines Commissioner of Police Colin John, is of particular concern to law enforcement.

According to investigations, Frankie Gooding-Mitchell, a 62-year-old businessman from the United States and Bequia, was boarding a vehicle on January 21, 2023, around 7:30 p.m., when an assailant approached and shot him.

On Boom FM’s OMG morning show, John stated that investigators are following certain leads and collaborating with international bodies to figure out how to solve Mitchell’s murder.

“We are working with international bodies such as the US Embassy and other regional agencies like the Regional Security System.” We have been in constant consultation with these agencies as regards a particular model when dealing with such matters. “We have arrested and interviewed several people, and the investigation is continuing,” John stated.

In terms of leads in the investigation, John stated that he would not want to reveal too much information because not only are law-abiding citizens listening, but so are others who may want to know what the police are doing to cover their tracks.

Sarah Gooding, Mitchell’s wife, is offering a US $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for her husband’s death.

The public is being asked for help in identifying the assailant in the shooting video that was widely circulated on social media, according to a police release.