SVG Police Enhance Digital Evidence Handling

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), through its Information Technology Department, has commenced a one-week Digital Forensics Training Programme aimed at enhancing the Force’s capacity in handling and examining digital evidence.

The opening ceremony was held on June 1, 2026, at the Old Montrose Training School. The programme is being facilitated by Mr. Neil Hinds of Digital Technology Services LLC, Florida, and is attended by six participants.

Delivering brief remarks at the opening ceremony, (Ag.) Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mr. Trevor Bailey thanked Mr. Hinds for sharing his expertise and knowledge with the participants. He encouraged the officers to fully embrace the opportunity, noting that the success of the training depends largely on their willingness to learn and apply themselves. (Ag.) DCP Bailey reminded the participants that although they may not always be present at crime scenes, their role in the forensic examination process is equally important. He stressed the importance of properly handling exhibits from the moment they are collected, as the integrity of evidence is critical to any investigation.

He also encouraged participants to actively engage throughout the training by asking questions and challenging ideas where necessary to deepen their understanding. (Ag.) DCP Bailey expressed confidence that the knowledge gained would significantly benefit St. Vincent and the Grenadines and urged the officers to take the training seriously.

Mr. Neil Hinds thanked the RSVGPF and (Ag.) DCP Bailey for the opportunity to share his knowledge and experience. He explained that the training would focus on the proper handling and preservation of digital evidence, particularly by first responders, as this is a critical aspect of modern investigations. Mr. Hinds stated that he looked forward to working with the participants and emphasized the importance of every country developing its own digital forensics capability. He expressed his satisfaction at being able to contribute to the development of digital forensic expertise within the RSVGPF.

He also thanked the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for supporting the initiative and expressed hope that the knowledge acquired during the programme would be shared with others throughout the organization. Mr. Hinds encouraged participants to ask questions and seek clarification whenever necessary, emphasizing that learning and professional development are continuous processes.

The training is being hosted by Sergeant Shoy of the RSVGPF’s Information Technology Department.