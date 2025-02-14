SVG Police Nab Grenadian National in Richmond Drug Bust

Grenadian National Arrested for Drug Offences – Investigations Ongoing

A search warrant executed in Richmond, Saint Vincent, has resulted in the arrest and charging of a Grenadian national in connection with firearms, ammunition, and controlled drugs.

On February 13, 2025, officers from the Rapid Response Unit (RRU) and Chateaubelair Police Station executed a search warrant at a dwelling house in Richmond occupied by Tevin Bernard, a 35-year-old farmer of Grenada.

During the search, officers discovered 6,810 grammes (approximately 15 lbs) of cannabis inside the house and later found 120 cannabis plants under cultivation at a separate location in Craiggie-bun Mountain.

Bernard was subsequently arrested and later charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply and cultivation of cannabis.

Additionally, immigration authorities have been notified and are conducting investigations into Bernard’s entry into Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The defendant is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court today, February 14, 2025, to answer to the charges.

The RSVGPF urges members of the public to report instances of illegal entry into the country. While not all undocumented individuals are engaged in criminal activity, it is essential that authorities are aware of all persons residing within the state. Information from the public plays a crucial role in ensuring national security and preventing potential risks.

Anyone with information that may assist the police is encouraged to contact:

Chateaubelair Police Station: (784) 485-2229

(784) 485-2229 Criminal Investigations Department (CID/MCU): (784) 456-1810

(784) 456-1810 Police Control: (784) 457-1211

(784) 457-1211 Public Relations and Complaints Department:(784) 485-6891

The RSVGPF continues to enforce the law and uphold public safety across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.